Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  New Zealand will be hoping that aggressive bowler Lockie Ferguson regains 100 per cent fitness ahead of the match as Lockie will be providing the flying start for the team. (Photo: ICC/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND VS NZ; After 39-overs Kiwis are 155/3
 
Entertainment Bollywood 09 Jul 2019 I promise Kangana wo ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

I promise Kangana won't apologise: Rangoli clears actor's stand after row with media

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 9, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Kangana recently stirred the controversy following an ugly spat with a journalist at the song launch event of her latest film.
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel.
 Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has become synonymous to the word controversy. The actress stirred yet another controversy following an ugly spat with a journalist at the song launch event of her latest film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Kangana accused journalist Justin Rao of conducting a 'smear campaign' against her and dissing her previous film Manikarnika. The journalist vehemently denied her allegations and said that she 'cannot intimidate a journalist.'

According to the latest report in Times of India, senior members of the entertainment media will meet film's producer Ekta Kapoor today and demand an apology from the actress; if she fails to do so, they plan to boycott promotions of the film, which releases later this month.

 

Also Read | 'Chal phoot yahan se': Rangoli slams Hrithik for calling Kangana a 'bully'

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, cleared that an apology isn't going to happen. Instead, she promised that Kangana will set the media right. "Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko. Magar who tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi. Just wait and watch, tumne galat insan se maafi mangi hai," Rangoli tweeted - I promise Kangana won't apologise, you have asked the wrong person for an apology.

Read her tweet here:

Kangana is awaiting the release of her next film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', in which she is starred opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 26.

...
Tags: kangana ranaut, rangoli chandel, kangana ranaut and rangoli chandel, kangana ranaut controversy, kangana ranaut vs media, judgementall hai kya


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone; read tweet
Taapsee Pannu’s reaction to Rangoli Chandel’s 'sasti copy' comment
Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi of extorting Rs 1 cr from Kangana Ranaut
Hrithik Roshan's family sedated his sister Sunaina, alleges Rangoli Chandel
Everyone isn't nice to their siblings: Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan

Latest From Entertainment

Hrithik and Mrunal with the kids present at the event.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur launch ‘Dance with Hrithik’, check out photos

Hitesh Modak.

Every music has its own soul, says Hitesh Modak

Naveen Saini and Salman Bhati.

Naveen Saini and Salman Bhati soon to launch Punjabi talents in Bollywood

Riccardo Lex.

Riccardo Lex talks about how he realised the right path in his career



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
 

Hyundai launches first long-range electric vehicle Kona in India

EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption.
 

Amala Paul reveals how she shot nude scene in 'Aadai'

Amala Paul in the stills from Aadai teaser. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.

Instagram announces Ananya Panday's 'So Positive' initiative as anti-bullying feature

Ananya Panday. (Photo: Instagram)

’Ab Chalaang lagayega’: Hrithik Roshan is all smiles in the new poster of 'Super 30'

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. (Photo: Twitter)

Hrithik on sister Sunaina's relationship: Religion isn't even a thing in my family

Hrithik Roshan with sister Sunaina.

I believe in falling in love with many people: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham