'Chal phoot yahan se': Rangoli slams Hrithik for calling Kangana a 'bully'

ANI
Published Jul 9, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Rangoli Chandel once again slammed the actor and took a jibe at his remark on her sister.
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets, is unable to get over the feud between her sister Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan. She once again slammed the actor and took a jibe at his remark on her sister.

Rangoli shared a screenshot of a news portal headline which read, "Hrithik Roshan calls Kangana Ranaut a bully with whom he has learnt to deal with patiently."

 

Rangoli who is one of those who does not slip off things easily, bashed the actor and tweeted, "Yeh dekho uncle ji phir shuru ho gaye, arrey chal bhai aage badh, thode thode dinon baad baizzati ki dose ki lat lag gayi hai shayad, tere liye ab mere paas koi dose nahin hai, chal phoot yahan se."

Some time back, Rangoli launched an attack on Alia Bhatt, contextualizing her comments around the controversy revolving around the latest flick 'Kabir Singh' and its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Also Read | 'Bullies have to be treated with patience': Hrithik Roshan talks about Kangana Ranaut

Not just this, Rangoli even lashed out at Taapsee Pannu who did not mention Kangana while praising the trailer of her upcoming film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya.'

As soon as she tweeted her comment, Kangana's sister Rangoli was quick enough to post a series of tweets where she accused the actor of copying her sister and not acknowledging her while praising the trailer.

Rangoli even vented out her anger on Anurag Kashyap who came to the aid of Taapsee and also got involved in the Twitter battle.

...
Tags: hrithik roshan, rangoli chandel, kangana ranaut, hrithik speaks, super 30
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


