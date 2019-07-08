Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 08 Jul 2019 'Bullies have t ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Bullies have to be treated with patience': Hrithik Roshan talks about Kangana Ranaut

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 8, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
The actor opened up about his film's clash with Kangana's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' and the allegations she levelled against him.
Hrithik Roshan.
 Hrithik Roshan.

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan speaks at his candid best in a recent interview before the much awaited release of his film Super 30 where he is seen donning a never seen avatar. The actor spoke about Kangana Ranaut over the controversy that has taken infinite twists and turns over time. More so, the actor talked about his life and more.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik, who is promoting his upcoming film 'Super 30' opened up about his film's clash with Kangana's film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' and the allegations that the diva has levelled against him. Talking about it, he said, "I have come to realize that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience and not engaged with. It's upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws I become the aggressor, if I withdraw from a film clash that I know has been pre-designed then I become a weakling penning a sob story."

 

Also Read | 'It’s a beautiful relationship': Hrithik Roshan opens up about ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Furthermore, he added, "I have learnt not to get affected by either judgement. Although to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposed enlightened people who are praising and often cheering this behaviour on the name of "new" and "refreshing audacity" without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for 6 years.”

And when asked about the status of his legal case he said, "There is no legal case that I have directly with the lady, and the reason why I cannot have one is because a guy cannot be stalked in India."

Also Read | Kangana's sister Rangoli reveals Hrithik Roshan trying to put Sunaina behind bars

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in his upcoming film, 'Super 30' which is a story of the triumph of spirit in which Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The film is scheduled to release on 12th July, this year.

...
Tags: hrithik roshan, kangana ranaut, super 30, judgementall hai kya


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

After Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut takes on Varun Dhawan-Karan Johar
Giving us interesting insights, Hrithik Roshan shares emotional post about 'Super 30'
Super 30: Hrithik Roshan tells about his #MySuperTeacher in hearty post; find out
Hrithik Roshan's family sedated his sister Sunaina, alleges Rangoli Chandel
Peace in the Roshan Family: Hrithik Roshan plays Mediator
Super 30: When Mrunal Thakur forgot it was Hrithik Roshan and called him 'Anand ji'

Latest From Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra.

I told my mom to pray about me becoming an actor: Sanya Malhotra

Hrithik Roshan in the still from Super 30.

'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan lends his voice for the new song ‘Question mark’

Afreen Rahat.

Afreen Rahat all set to enter Bollywood

Samantha Akkineni.

Samantha Akkineni reacts to Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment; read



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan lends his voice for the new song ‘Question mark’

Hrithik Roshan in the still from Super 30.

I told my mom to pray about me becoming an actor: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra.

Photo: Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu is too sweet

Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari, Ravi Udyawar to direct live-action 'Ramayana' trilogy; details inside

The makers are targeting pan-India as well as the global audience.

Kangana Ranaut has this to say about Zaira Wasim quitting acting; read on

Zaira Wasim and Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham