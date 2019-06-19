Kangana's sister Rangoli reveals Hrithik Roshan trying to put Sunaina behind bars

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan hit the headlines when she was reported to be ill and that she is suffering from bipolar disorder. However, Sunaina said that she isn't suffering from a psychological disorder but admitted that there are family issues going on and she is not getting any support from her family members. Suniana had tweeted about 'living in hell' and also supported Kangana Ranaut against her brother. Few days back, Kangana's sister Rangoli tweeted that Sunaina had called Kangana to apologise regarding Hrithik-Kangana affair.

In the series of explosive tweets, Rangoli has made sensational revelations about Roshan family. Rangoli stated that Sunaina is being physically assaulted by her family for being romantically involved with a Muslim man. One of her tweets also claimed that Hrithik is allegedly trying to put Sunaina behind the bars.

Rangoli Chandel wrote in her tweets: "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi. Last week, they got a lady cop who slapped her... her father also hit her.... her brother is trying to put her behind bars... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn't know how to help her." She wrote in a separate tweet that Kangana has blocked Sunaina Roshan's number.

Read Rangoli Chandel's tweets:

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

In earlier tweets, Sunaina Roshan wrote that she supports Kangana Ranaut. For the uninitiated, Kangana and Hrithik had a legal battle over their alleged relationship.

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Rangoli had brought in the mention of Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina. In her earlier tweets she said: "Don't act too smart. Everyone isn't nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of 'Super 30'. The Vikas Bahl directorial is slated to release on July 12. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with 'Panga' and she will be next seen in 'Mental Hai Kya'.