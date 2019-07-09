Hrithik on sister Sunaina's relationship: Religion isn't even a thing in my family

Mumbai: Since a few months, Hrithik Roshan and his family have been facing a lot of trouble due to controversies. Earlier, the 'Super 30' actor's elder sister Sunaina Roshan alleged that she was 'living in hell' because her family was opposing relationship with a Muslim guy.

But now, Hrithik finally opened up about his sister's relationship. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik said, "This is an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family. In Didi’s current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her. It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as we are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases. Also, religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now."

In an interview, Hrithik has also spoken about Kangana Ranaut. He told HT, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre-designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either. Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened’ people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new’ and ‘refreshing audacity’, without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

Meanwhile, Hrithik's next 'Super 30' directed by Vikas Bahl is all set to release on July 12, 2019. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu and others in pivotal roles.