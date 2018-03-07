search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Raveena Tandon booked for shooting inside Lingaraj Temple, 'hurting' sentiments

PTI
Published Mar 7, 2018, 9:29 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 9:37 am IST
The incident come to the fore after a video surfaced on social media where Tandon offers beauty tips inside the premises.
Raveena Tandon had acted in 'Maatr' last year.
 Raveena Tandon had acted in 'Maatr' last year.

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Sri Lingaraj Temple here on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon for allegedly shooting an advertisement in the 'No Camera Zone' inside the premises of the 11th century and ASI protected lord Shiva shrine.

The incident come to the fore after a video surfaced on social media featuring Tandon offering beauty tips inside the temple premises, and it is recorded by a person with a mobile phone. She had visited the temple on Sunday.

 

Also read: 'Will I be termed Sanghi': Raveena Tandon trolled for 'saree' tweet, apologises

"The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at Lingaraj Police Station for shooting an advertisement film in the no camera zone," said Rajiv Lochan Parida, the management-in-charge of the temple administration.

Confirming that such an FIR has been lodged, Bhubaneswar DCP Satybrat Bhoi said the police are examining the allegations.

Only servitors are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple, Parida said adding it is a clear case of violation of the security norms.

Also read: Baahubali stars Prabhas, Anushka, Rana reunite, party with Raveena 'Hyderabad style'

The incident has also hurt sentiments of the devotees, he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India has also launched an investigation into the matter.

Tags: raveena tandon, first information report, odisha, sri lingaraj temple
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Related Stories

Baahubali stars Prabhas, Anushka, Rana reunite, party with Raveena 'Hyderabad style'
I am itching to do some good comedy, says Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon slams trolls
'Will I be termed Sanghi': Raveena Tandon trolled for 'saree' tweet, apologises
Raveena Tandon to be felicitated with Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro reportedly facing an issue

The Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro is a low-cost phone and offers good value for money.
 

International Women’s Day: Here are skincare tips to help exude confidence

Here are beauty tips to help celebrate International Women's Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav reveals the one MS Dhoni move that made him a different player

"I firmly believe that I became a different player after Dhoni bhai asked me to bowl in international cricket. I hadn't even dreamt until then that I could bowl and pick wickets for India," said Kedar Jadhav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sourav Ganguly, 'dada' of Indian cricket, joins LinkedIn

Ganguly will now be part of the LinkedIn Influencer Program that includes an illustrious list of names such as Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson among others.
 

International Women's Day: Female achievers felicitated in Hyderabad

Speaking about it, Miss India Mannat Singh said, "I wish everyone a happy women's day in advance."
 

Flying cab technology could be ready within decade: Porsche

The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign is pictured here. (Photo: Airbus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Veteran star Shammi passes away at 89

The actress, best known as Shammi aunty to most of the industry, had acted in well over 100 movies such as  Jab Jab Phool Khile, Ittefaq, Half Ticket and TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhaal Ke and Shriman Shrimati.

The crash diet obsession

Actresses like Kareena (for Tashan) and Katrina (for Thugs of Hindostan) have opted for crash diets too

Boney Kapoor, Shekhar to make a Sridevi's documentary

It’s learnt from a close source that a bereaved Boney intends to make a comprehensive documentary on the life of Sridevi. 

Wedding bells for Dippy, Ranveer this year?

Apparently, both their parents are keen about their relationship getting formalised, and they want to ensure that the wedding bells ring soon. 

No acting, Aamir Khan may only co-produce Mogul

It looks like Aamir Khan is all set to be a part of Bhushan Kumar’s ambitious project Mogul.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham