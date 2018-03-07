Raveena Tandon booked for shooting inside Lingaraj Temple, 'hurting' sentiments

Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Sri Lingaraj Temple here on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon for allegedly shooting an advertisement in the 'No Camera Zone' inside the premises of the 11th century and ASI protected lord Shiva shrine.

The incident come to the fore after a video surfaced on social media featuring Tandon offering beauty tips inside the temple premises, and it is recorded by a person with a mobile phone. She had visited the temple on Sunday.

"The temple administration has filed a complaint against Raveena Tandon at Lingaraj Police Station for shooting an advertisement film in the no camera zone," said Rajiv Lochan Parida, the management-in-charge of the temple administration.

Confirming that such an FIR has been lodged, Bhubaneswar DCP Satybrat Bhoi said the police are examining the allegations.

Only servitors are allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple, Parida said adding it is a clear case of violation of the security norms.

The incident has also hurt sentiments of the devotees, he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India has also launched an investigation into the matter.