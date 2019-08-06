Entertainment Bollywood 06 Aug 2019 If anyone could achi ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

If anyone could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi: Kangana on Article 370

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 6, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Right from Anupam Kher to Zaira Wasim, celebs have given their mix reaction to the decision.
Kangana Ranaut.
 Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai: Home Minister of India, Amit Shah on Monday, August 5 made a historical decision of revoking Article 370 from the Indian Constitution.

Amidst high tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah's announcement in the parliament has indeed changed the nation in one day. After all, Article 370 of the Indian constitution granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

After the decision, many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their opinion about the revocation of the Article. Right from Anupam Kher to Zaira Wasim, celebs have given their mix reaction to the decision. However, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has also expressed her opinion about the same.

Also Read | Article 370 revoked: Anupam Kher to Zaira Wasim, Bollywood reacts to decision

In a statement, Kangana said, "Scrapping of Article 370 was long due, and it is a historic step in the direction of a terrorism-free nation. I knew if anyone could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr Modi. He is not only a visionary but he also has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality. I congratulate entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future."

Kangana has always been a huge admirer of PM Narendra Modi. On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Richa Chadha starrer Panga which is being helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwary.

...
Tags: kangana ranaut, article 370, kangana ranaut on article 370 revoked, 370 revoked, anupam kher, zaira wasim, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Hungarian artist accuses Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' makers of plagiarism
Watch: Kangana Ranaut thanks media and fans for the love to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'
Press Club of India slams Kangana Ranaut for abuse on journalists
Now wait for Ekta Kapoor Vs Kangana Ranaut spat

Latest From Entertainment

Saravanan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Saravanan eliminated from the house for his controversial comments

Hardeepak Singh.

Here's how Hardeepak Singh is a pillar for a lot of Pollywood superstars

Iwinosa Kevin Osazee.

Know about fitness freak and influencer Iwinosa Kevin Osazee

Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things you should know before withdrawing cash using credit cards

Most people miss the due date of credit card payment; always make sure to pay the full amount within the due date. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

Apple has some special projects lined up for the future. (Photo: Apple's R&D centre in Japan)
 

As government revokes Article 370, Indians rush to look for property in Kashmir

While some were sarcastic buyers, some were genuine too. (Photo: Twitter)
 

2019 set to be warmest year ever

Wildfires unprecedented in scope and intensity burned in Siberia and Alaska, releasing more than 100 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on camera: Amit Shah’s photo reveals Modi govt plan, goes viral

Home Minister Amit Shah was captured on camera by a photographer with documents between his folded hands as he walked into Parliament on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Renault Duster gets new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine; will it come to india?

New engine joins the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer in Europe.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic

Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

Modi-Amit Shah praised for scrapping Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sonakshi Sinha apologises for insensitive comment

Sonakshi Sinha

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s me-time

Sushant Singh Rajput

Taapsee Pannu hopeful about #MeToo

Taapsee Pannu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham