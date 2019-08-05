Entertainment Bollywood 05 Aug 2019 Article 370 revoked: ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Article 370 revoked: Anupam Kher to Zaira Wasim, Bollywood reacts to decision

ANI
Published Aug 5, 2019, 3:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 5, 2019, 3:15 pm IST
Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution.
Bollywood celebs react to the decision of scrapping Article 370. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 Bollywood celebs react to the decision of scrapping Article 370. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Voicing support for the decision, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Wow Historic Moment. Article 370 going. Very brave move."

 

Dia Mirza, who earlier showed her concern over the issue expressed her support over scrapping of Article 370, tweeted: "Peace, prosperity and sustainable development for the people of #Ladakh and #JammuAndKashmir. Good Luck @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia #Article370revoked #Artical35A."

Praising the government for scrapping Article 370, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "This is the greatest homage to all those braves martyred for the dream of a United India. Hats off and a big thank you to Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji from the heart of each and every patriotic Indian! #OneIndia #AkhandBharat #JaiHind. Bye Bye #Article370 #35A."

Paresh Rawal called the move an 'Independence of motherland.' "Today is the true and complete independence of our (link: http://motherland.Today) motherland. Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE !!! Jai Hind," he tweeted.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "Kashmir Solution has begun."

Taken aback by the situations prevailing in the valley, Gauahar Khan wrote on micro-blogging site, "What the hell is happening ??? May Allah keep everyone safe! In Kashmir."

Meanwhile, Zahira Wasim, a Kashmiri resident who quit acting some time back, wrote, "This too shall pass! #Kashmir."

 

...
Tags: article 370, bollywood, bollywood celebs react to article 370 scrapping, zaira wasim, gauahar khan, anupam kher, narendra modi, amit shah, jammu and kashmir, j&k
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Super 30 still.

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)

Video: Ranveer Singh gets a kiss on cheek from old lady is 'moment of the day'; watch

Prabhas. (Photo: Instagram)

Prabhas to marry this girl after the release of 'Saaho'? find out who

Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Ajay Devgn trolls birthday girl Kajol and her reply is epic; see here



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After J&K and Haryana, ‘Super 30’ becomes first film to get tax-free in eight states

Super 30 still.
 

Video: Ranveer Singh gets a kiss on cheek from old lady is 'moment of the day'; watch

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Tata Nexon gets a new variant and a bigger touchscreen

Prices of the Nexon’s XZ and XZ+ variants remain unchanged despite the addition of a bigger touchscreen
 

Australian cancer patient becomes 1st person to use euthanasia law

Kerry Robertson died in July, three months after the mother-of-two ceased treatment for metastatic breast cancer, the support group Go Gentle Australia said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 

Prabhas to marry this girl after the release of 'Saaho'? find out who

Prabhas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

Aipower feels for the sake of portability, charging wireless earbuds on your wrist is an ideal solution as they get embedded in a smartwatch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ajay Devgn trolls birthday girl Kajol and her reply is epic; see here

Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

'Super 30' inspires Maharashtra Government to announce a Super 50 scheme for tribals

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 poster.

John Abraham and team 'Batla House' meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, see photos

Team Batla House with honorable Vice President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

Karisma Kapoor recalls her 'iconic' Bollywood friendship

A still from the film.

An actor needs creative challenge to stay alive: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham