search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Teachers' Day: Hrithik unveils Super 30 look on apt occasion with important message

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Sep 5, 2018, 9:16 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2018, 9:23 am IST
The actor can be seen in a bearded look, resembling that of a man focused to achieve something greater than himself.
Posters of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30.’
  Posters of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30.’

Mumbai: The first look poster of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film 'Super 30', based on the life of a Patna-based mathematician, was unveiled on Teachers' Day.

The actor took to Twitter to share the first posters of the film. Hrithik can be seen in a bearded look, resembling that of a man focused to achieve something greater than himself and he is surrounded by his students from economically weaker sections of the society.

 

Also read: Hrithik's Super 30 makers ban cellphones, cameras on set to protect this actor's look

The tagline in the posters, ''AB RAJA KA BETA RAJA NAHI BANEGA." (Now a King's son will no longer become a King himself) is provocative and aptly tends to justify Hrithik's look.

Also read: Super 30 to be high on action and drama  

The film revolves around mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous Super 30 program. Here Super 30 alludes to 30 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants who were trained by Kumar to crack IIT entrance test.

Also read: Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the Vikas Bahl directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 25, 2019.

Tags: hrithik roshan, super 30, vikas bahl


Related Stories

Super 30 team sticks by Anand Kumar
Super 30 to be high on action and drama
Hrithik’s Super 30: Anand faces heat for ‘fake' students, ‘scam’, 2K sign petition
Hrithik's Super 30 makers ban cellphones, cameras on set to protect this actor's look
Eid Mubarak for team Baaghi 2, Hrithik to celebrate with Super 30 IIT students


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gene therapy breakthrough wins world's largest vision award

Three cooperating research teams later managed to replace the gene in the eye, restoring vision to treated children and adults with one form of LCA. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

CDC reports 136 cases of illnesses linked to Kellogg's cereal in US

Kellogg had in June decided to recall an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states. (Representational Image/ PIxabay)
 

OnePlus 6T design leaked; to borrow elements from OPPO, Vivo flagships

The notch seems to hold the front camera only, with the earpiece sitting on top of it. (Photo: Slashleaks)
 

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

The globe is surrounded by icons representing various subjects.
 

Amazon hits USD 1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple

If the online retailer’s shares keep up their recent pace, it would be a matter of when, not if, Amazon’s stock market valuation eclipses that of iPhone maker Apple. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Woman who said her dog was vegetarian is proved wrong on live TV

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sajid Nadiadwala to launch Ahaan Shetty?

Ahaan Shetty

Kalank is very special to me: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Arjun Rampal collaborates with Abbas-Mustan

Arjun Rampal

There’s more to Stree

Raj Nidimoru

The memes are extremely funny: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham