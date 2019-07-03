Cricket World Cup 2019

Aditya Pancholi drugged and raped me when I was 17, claims Bollywood actress

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 3, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
The actress, in a two-and-a-half page statement, narrated the whole incident that took place a decade ago.
Aditya Pancholi had featured in numerous films over the years.
Mumbai: Last week, Mumbai police filed a rape case against actor Aditya Pancholi. On the basis of popular actress' statement, the Versova police had imposed sections like 376, 328, 384, 341, 342, 323, and IPC 506 against Pancholi.

Now as per reports in Mid-Day, the Bollywood actor in a two-and-a-half page statement narrated the whole incident that took place a decade ago. She gave the statement to police on June 26, 2019, and an FIR was filed by Versova Police the very next day.

 

Revealing details of the complaint, the report quoted the actress’ statement, “In 2004, I came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a big actor someday. That year, I met Aditya Pancholi, who was then 38 years old, almost 22 years older than me. I used to stay at a hostel with group of girls while he was married and had two children; his daughter was my age then."

Detailing the rape incident, the statement read, "In 2004, I went to a party with him. Sometime after having a drink, I started feeling dizzy. I suspected then that he [Pancholi] had spiked my drink. After the party got over, Pancholi said he will drop me home. So I went with him in his Range Rover car. He stopped it in the middle of Yari road and started getting forcefully physical with me. He also took photographs of, which I wasn't aware of. When we met the next time, he said we now share a relationship like the one between a husband and wife and we will live that way. I told him he was my father's age and I want to marry someone who is as old as me. Then, he showed me all the photographs he'd taken of me inside his car and started blackmailing me. He threatened to show these pictures to others. At the time, I was quite young, I had no one in Mumbai and he took the advantage of that.”

The actress has also claimed in her complaint that Aditya Pancholi’s wife was aware of the situation. “Instead of helping me out she said she does not have any problem with whatever is going on between me and Pancholi; both of us can carry on. She told me that she felt happy whenever Pancholi was not at home and said there will be peace at home only when he's not around. She also said that he is a big actor and she wouldn't like it if someone defamed him. He has no fear because his wife was helping him with whatever he has done to me. Through a journalist friend I also got to know that he raped a 14-year-old who used to work at a famous actress's house."

In the same complaint, the actress has further accused Pancholi of beating her sister and trying to extort money to the tune of Rs 1 crore, she said, "Between 2008 and 2009, I shifted to Bandra. My sister, who was unwell then, came to my house and we were living together. When I was away at a shoot, he came to my house and beat up my sister. When I returned home, I saw my sister was shivering and completely scared. I asked her what happened and she told me about how Pancholi had beaten her up. Then, I called him up to ask why he was troubling us, to which he started demanding money from me, saying that [I should pay] whatever he has spent on me. He asked for R1 crore . In fact, I paid R50 lakh and he stopped troubling us for a bit. Once I got famous and people began recognising me, Pancholi once again started demanding money by blackmailing me with the photographs. I have the threatening messages he sent to my sister and brother. Pancholi kept threatening that he to send the photos to my friends, family and relatives to destroy my career.”

Aditya Pancholi was granted interim relief by the Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday. The actor has got anticipatory bail after submitting a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and on the condition that he has to appear at the Versova police station on every Wednesday and co-operate with the interrogation.

