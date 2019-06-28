Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 28 Jun 2019 Rangoli Chandel accu ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi of extorting Rs 1 cr from Kangana Ranaut

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2019, 6:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 6:37 pm IST
The 'Queen' actor's sister also revealed that she had filed a case of physical abuse against Pancholi in 2007.
Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi. (Photo: Twitter)
 Rangoli Chandel accuses Aditya Pancholi. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has accused Aditya Pancholi of extorting money from the actress. The 'Queen' actor's sister also revealed that she had filed a case of physical abuse against Pancholi in 2007.

In her latest tweet series, Rangoli alleged that Pancholi billed Kangana Rs 1 crore for grocery expenses when she was homeless for three months. She further claimed that he asked for more money later and sent her a 'message of extortion' in 2016. She wrote, "Whoever it may concern, complain against Pancholi had been lodged in 2007 for physical abuse harassment and extortion, he has taken more than 1cr from Kangana saying he has fed her for 3 months when she was homeless ( grocery bill of three months )..."

 

She also accused the actor's wife Zarina Wahab of supporting her husband in filing too many cases against the 'Manikarnika' actress who is too busy with her work. Chandel then added that due to this, she has revived the cases on her sister's behalf.

She wrote. "but he wanted more money after that, last message of extortion I myslef received from him was in 2016 which has been submitted to cops and now FIR has been lodged, she had absolutely no time for all this."

The Mumbai Police on Thursday lodged a rape case against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi on a complaint filed by a well-known actress.

...
Tags: aditya pancholi, kangana ranaut, rangoli chandel, extortion, aditya pancholi and kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut sister, aditya pancholi and kangana ranaut controversy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Tiger Shroff.

'We are definitely scaling up on the action', shares Tiger Shroff on 'Baaghi 3'

Director Nitin Jani and Producer Tarun Jani.

Director Nitin Jani and Producer Tarun Jani to remake Baahubali in Gujarati; read

Brahmin body protests against Article 15. (Photo: ANI)

Brahmin outfit protests against Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15; read details

Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Instagram)

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s why we can’t resist checking notifications on our phones

As we scroll endlessly through social media, we are feeing our brain with unnecessary and useless bite-sized information. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
 

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: What do the prices say?

All the three mid-size SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine built by Fiat, although in different states of tune.
 

Dhoni vs Sarfaraz: Twitterati argue over better wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed in action against West Indies and New Zealand respectively. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Big brands bet on World Cup fever in India, where cricket is ‘religion’

About 1.5 billion people are expected to watch the tournament worldwide, more than 15 times the audience for the Super Bowl of American football. (Photo: Icc cricket world cup/twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Brahmin outfit protests against Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15; read details

Brahmin body protests against Article 15. (Photo: ANI)

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey celebrates India's win over West Indies like this; watch

Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is all guns blazing on set of 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar with his 'Sooryavanshi' gang. (Photo: Instagram)

'We are definitely scaling up on the action', shares Tiger Shroff on 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff.

Super 30: Hrithik essays this important phase of Anand Kumar's life, check out!

Hrithik Roshan in the still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham