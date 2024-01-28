Battle Begins for Bigg Boss 17 Winner's Trophy

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale has reached an exciting stage with Salman Khan evicting three finalists from the house.





It all began with Arun Mashetty's eviction followed by Ankita Lokhande and now Mannara Chopra getting eliminated.



Now, the top two contestants left in the house are Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. The two have given their best and also garnered huge following on social media with thousands of netizens throwing their behind these Bigg Boss 17 top 2 contenders.



Who do you think deserves to win Bigg Boss 17 Trophy? The battle Begins now between the top 2 contestants. Tell us your prediction of bigg boss 17 Winner.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Winner Name Twist



















