Releaf Wellness Launches India’s 1st Small-Molecule Herbal Solutions

Hyderabad: Releaf Wellness, a herbal pharmaceutical brand, has announced its entry into India’s fast-growing wellness market, introducing what it calls the country’s first range of small-molecule herbal formulations designed to work at the cellular level.

The launch event held on Friday, was attended by actress Kajal Aggarwal and veteran Telugu actor-politician M. Murali Mohan.

The company says its technology isolates specific healing compounds from herbs and delivers them directly into cells using liposomal nano-carriers. According to the brand, this approach improves bioavailability and enables faster action comparable to modern allopathic medicines. Releaf Wellness claims its advanced liposomal and nano-delivery systems can achieve 20–30 times higher absorption than conventional herbal extracts, aiming to deliver natural remedies with clinical-grade effectiveness.

The company has been incubated at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and holds certifications from the Ministry of AYUSH and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Its products are available online and through select wellness retailers across the country.

"We're not just another Ayurvedic brand," says Mr. Dolendra Prasad, Founder of Releaf Wellness. "We've spent nine years of research effort, probing a different question: What if we could make herbs work with the speed and effectiveness of pharmaceutical drugs? Our small-molecule technology does exactly that: it transforms botanical wisdom into clinical performance. Our technology doesn't replace Ayurveda; it fulfills its original promise: precise, personalised, powerful medicine from plants."We believe nature holds extraordinary healing power; we are putting our efforts to unlock it properly."

"The wellness category is at an inflection point," notes Mr. Tarun Singh Chauhan, CEO, “Consumers no longer accept the false choice between 'natural but slow' herbal products and 'effective but chemical' medicines. Consumers increasingly seek solutions that combine natural safety with pharmaceutical effectiveness. Releaf Wellness eliminates that compromise, delivering herbal purity with pharmaceutical performance."

Releaf Wellness’ initial product portfolio targets lifestyle health areas such as joint and bone health, metabolic wellness, cognitive support, women’s health, digestion, sleep, immunity, stress management, and daily vitality.