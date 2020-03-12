Stock markets live: Virus slowing economic activity cutting demand for oil: Moody's

Trader Michael Gallucci works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AP photo

The spread of coronavirus significantly slowed economic activity worldwide, cutting demand for both oil and oil products

Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's

Asian shares take a beating

Asian shares plunged on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

Sensex hits a new low

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,800 points and the broader Nifty gave up the 10,000 level in opening session on Thursday as worsening rout in world markets, after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, flared up fears of a global economic recession

Coronavirus hit global economy

For the global economy, virus repercussions were profound, with increasing concerns of wealth- and job-wrecking recessions. U.S. stocks wiped out more than all the gains from a huge rally a day earlier as Wall Street continued to reel.

Airlines cut flights

Airlines are slashing flights, freezing hiring and parking planes to cope with a stunning drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations caused by fear over the new virus outbreak

