Business Market 12 Mar 2020 Stock markets live: ...
Business, Market

Stock markets live: Virus slowing economic activity cutting demand for oil: Moody's

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 12, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 2:42 pm IST
Coronavirus continued to have its effect on the global markets
Trader Michael Gallucci works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AP photo
 Trader Michael Gallucci works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AP photo

The spread of coronavirus significantly slowed economic activity worldwide, cutting demand for both oil and oil products

Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's

 

Asian shares take a beating

Asian shares plunged on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.

Read: Asian shares plunge after coronavirus declared pandemic, indexes sink on Wall Street

Sensex hits a new low
Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,800 points and the broader Nifty gave up the 10,000 level in opening session on Thursday as worsening rout in world markets, after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, flared up fears of a global economic recession

Sensex nosedives over 1,800 points amid global selloff

Coronavirus hit global economy

For the global economy, virus repercussions were profound, with increasing concerns of wealth- and job-wrecking recessions. U.S. stocks wiped out more than all the gains from a huge rally a day earlier as Wall Street continued to reel.

Covid-19 raises concerns of job wrecking recessions

Airlines cut flights

Airlines are slashing flights, freezing hiring and parking planes to cope with a stunning drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations caused by fear over the new virus outbreak

Coronavirus forces airline companies to reduce flights

...
Tags: asian stock market, global stock market, indian stock market


Latest From Business

Represtative Image (ANI)

Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo. AP photo

Asian shares plunge after coronavirus declared pandemic, indexes sink on Wall Street

A man wearing a mask rides a scooter in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Italy is mulling even tighter restrictions on daily life and has announced billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus. AP photo

Virus impacts global economy, raises concerns of job wrecking recessions

A man watches the screen outside BSE building as the Sensex nosedives. (PTI)

Sensex nosedives over 1,800 points amid global selloff; Nifty gives up 10K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's

Represtative Image (ANI)

Asian shares plunge after coronavirus declared pandemic, indexes sink on Wall Street

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo. AP photo

Sensex nosedives over 1,800 points amid global selloff; Nifty gives up 10K

A man watches the screen outside BSE building as the Sensex nosedives. (PTI)

Market meltdown: Sensex plunges 1,941 pts as coronavirus fears intensify

Representational image (PTI)

Despite gains on Wall Street, Asian stocks lower

A man wearing a protective face mask walks by statues of bulls on display outside a bank in Beijing (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham