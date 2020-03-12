Stock markets live: Virus slowing economic activity cutting demand for oil: Moody's

The spread of coronavirus significantly slowed economic activity worldwide, cutting demand for both oil and oil products
Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's
Asian shares take a beating
Asian shares plunged on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and indexes sank on Wall Street.
Sensex hits a new low
Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,800 points and the broader Nifty gave up the 10,000 level in opening session on Thursday as worsening rout in world markets, after WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic, flared up fears of a global economic recession
Sensex nosedives over 1,800 points amid global selloff
Coronavirus hit global economy
For the global economy, virus repercussions were profound, with increasing concerns of wealth- and job-wrecking recessions. U.S. stocks wiped out more than all the gains from a huge rally a day earlier as Wall Street continued to reel.
Covid-19 raises concerns of job wrecking recessions
Airlines cut flights
Airlines are slashing flights, freezing hiring and parking planes to cope with a stunning drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations caused by fear over the new virus outbreak
Coronavirus forces airline companies to reduce flights...