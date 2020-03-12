Business Market 12 Mar 2020 Sensex crashes over ...
Business, Market

Sensex crashes over 2,700 pts; Nifty falls below 9,700

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2020, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 4:26 pm IST
Besides selloff in global equities, massive plunge in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to investor concerns
PTI file photo
 PTI file photo

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 2,700 points and the broader Nifty sank below 9,700 (intra-day) on Thursday, wiping off over Rs 9 lakh crore worth investor wealth, after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, spiking fears of a global economic recession.

After opening around 1,200 points lower, equities continued their downward spiral, with domestic BSE Sensex plummeting 2,707.39 points to 32,990.01 in morning session.

 

The 30-share index was trading 2,267.21 points, or 6.35 per cent, lower at 33,430.19 at 1230 hours.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty hit a low of 9,648.65, cracking 809.75 points. It was trading 658.55 points, or 6.30 per cent, down at 9,799.85.

The rupee plunged up to 82 paise to 74.50 against US dollar in morning session. It, however, pared some losses, quoting 46 paise down at 74.14.

The carnage on Dalal Street eroded investor wealth worth Rs 9,15,113 crore, taking the total m-cap to Rs 1,27,98,444.93 crore on the BSE.

The m-cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,37,13,558.72 crore at the end of trading on Wednesday.

The day's selloff was triggered after the World Health Organization (WHO), late Wednesday night, termed the the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, and expressed deep concern over the “alarming levels of inaction”.

Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump suspended all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days to stop the spread of the virus.

Brent crude oil futures were around 4 per cent down at USD 34.37 per barrel, after the travel ban.

All Sensex components were trading in the red. Axis Bank was the top loser, tanking over 10 per cent, followed by SBI, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, M&M, Bajaj Auto and Titan.

According to traders, volatility peaked in global markets after WHO's announcement describing the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Besides selloff in global equities, massive plunge in international oil prices and depreciating rupee added to investor concerns, they added.

Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,515.38 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai dropped over 1.50 per cent, Hong Kong 3.50 per cent, Seoul 3.80 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 4.40 per cent.

In overnight trade, the Dow fell into a bear market, and futures pointed Thursday to another rout in New York and Europe.

“Globally, a fall of 20 per cent from the recent peak is normally considered as a bear market. However, the definition does not hold good in India. Given its high beta, Indian markets have corrected by 25-30 per cent number of times as recovered quite quickly to resume the uptrend,” said Gaurav Dua, Sr Vp, Head        Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

COVID-19 has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories. China remains the hardest-hit with over 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths.

...
Tags: indian stock market, bse sensex
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Business

Mobile phones, man-made clothes likely to go costly. (PTI)

GST on cellphones, fertiliser, man-made fabric, garments may be hiked to 18 pc

Representative Image (PTI)

Retail inflation eases to 6.58 percent in Feb

Representative Image (PTI)

SBI gets approval to invest Rs 7,250 cr in Yes Bank

Representative Image (PTI)

RBI asks state govts not to move deposits out of pvt banks; says money is safe



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Low oil prices heighten global oil and gas companies' financial risks: Moody's

Represtative Image (ANI)

Stocks, crude hammered as Trump Europe ban fans recession fears

US President Donald Trump addresses the Nation from the Oval Office about the widening novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Washington, DC (IMAGE- AFP)

Gold falls Rs 128, silver down by Rs 302

Trader Michael Gallucci works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AP photo

Asian shares plunge after coronavirus declared pandemic, indexes sink on Wall Street

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo. AP photo

Sensex nosedives over 1,800 points amid global selloff; Nifty gives up 10K

A man watches the screen outside BSE building as the Sensex nosedives. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham