Sensex reclaims 40,000 mark ahead of Budget

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 9:52 am IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 10:08 am IST
The 30-share index was trading 114.67 points, or 0.29 per cent, higher at 40,022.73.
The broader Nifty was quoting 31.85 points, or 0.27 per cent.
 The broader Nifty was quoting 31.85 points, or 0.27 per cent.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Friday reclaimed the 40,000 mark and the NSE Nifty inched closer to 12,000 level ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

The 30-share index was trading 114.67 points, or 0.29 per cent, higher at 40,022.73 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty was quoting 31.85 points, or 0.27 per cent, up at 11,978.60.

 

"The market is eagerly looking forward to the budget proposals, especially for those things that matter for speedy recovery or revival in growth and employment," said K Joseph Thomas - Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

Also read: Union Budget 2019 LIVE: Sitharaman calls on Prez before presenting Budget

Response from the market would depend to a large extent on the measures to enhance agrarian employment and productivity, and thereby demand, he said, adding that the fiscal deficit level and the glide path are also important as the markets have a dislike for major deviation from the direction set.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included IndusInd Bank, L&T, HUL, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rising up to 1.14 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Bharti Airtel and TCS were among the losers, shedding up to 1.82 per cent.

In the previous session, the BSE gauge settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 28.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 58.59 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Thursday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 16 paise to 68.66 against the US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were rangebound in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.05 per cent lower at 63.27 per barrel.

...
Tags: union budget 2019, sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


