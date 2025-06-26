 Top
M Nagaraju Urges Banks To Focus On Customer Service

26 Jun 2025 1:46 AM IST

While good customer service is being provided across the board, there is still scope for improvement to ensure we bring a genuine smile to every customer’s face”: Financial services secretary M Nagaraju

Financial services secretary M Nagaraju — Screengrab/X

NEW DELHI: Financial services secretary M Nagaraju has called for banks to be more stable and healthier, but there is scope for improvement on the customer service side. “While good customer service is being provided across the board, there is still scope for improvement to ensure we bring a genuine smile to every customer’s face,” he said on the 118th foundation day of Punjab & Sind Bank here on Tuesday.

The bank also virtually launched its CASA back office in Chandigarh, a strategic step towards streamlining operations and further strengthening customer service delivery. Additionally, the bank launched cash flow-based digital lending products designed specifically for MSME customers, strengthening its support for the country's small businesses, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a statement.

“These initiatives reflect our focus on customer-centricity, digital transformation, and social responsibility. We are proud to serve millions of customers and remain dedicated to building a stronger, future-ready bank,” Punjab & Sind Bank MD and CEO Swarup Kumar Saha said


