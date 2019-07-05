Cricket World Cup 2019

Union Budget 2019: Our job creators are wealth creators: Sitharaman praises India Inc

ANI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Earlier she said that the objective her government was to empower citizens for a strong nation.
India Inc, our job creators, is the nation's wealth creators. Together, we can prosper. I wish to propose a number of reforms to kick start virtuous cycle of growth, said Nirmala Sitharaman. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday praised India Inc, saying that the country's job creators are the nation's wealth creators while presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

"India Inc, our job creators, is the nation's wealth creators. Together, we can prosper. I wish to propose a number of reforms to kick start virtuous cycle of growth," she said.

 

"When we aspire to reach 5 trillion dollars, many wonder whether it is possible. The target is eminently achievable. Given our citizens' desire and the leadership of the government," she added.

"Our objective was and continues to be 'Mazboot Desh Ke Liye Mazboot Nagrik'. With determined human efforts the task will surely be completed," she said.
Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2019-20.

...
