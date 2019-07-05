Cricket World Cup 2019

Business Economy 05 Jul 2019 Budget 2019: For eve ...
Business, Economy

Budget 2019: For every rupee in govt kitty, 68 paise come from taxes

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2019, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2019, 2:59 pm IST
Corporation tax is the single largest source of income, contributing 21 paise to each rupee earned.
According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
 According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.

New Delhi: For every rupee in the government coffer, 68 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes while states' share of taxes and duties is the single-largest expense head accounting for 23 per cent of total spending, budget documents showed.

According to the Budget for 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goods and Services Tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.

 

Corporation tax is the single largest source of income, contributing 21 paise to each rupee earned.

The collection from borrowings and other liabilities will be 20 paise while income tax will yield 16 paise to every rupee collection.

The government intends to earn 9 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, 8 paise from Union excise duty, 4 paise from customs and 3 paise from non-debt capital receipts in the every rupee collection.

On the expenditure side, the biggest outlay component is the states' share of taxes and duties at 23 paise, followed by interest payment at 18 paise.

Allocation for the defence has been kept unchanged at 9 paise.

Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 13 paise, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes will be 9 paise.

The expenditure on the Finance Commission and other transfers is pegged at 7 paise. Subsidies and pension would account for 8 paise and 5 paise, respectively, in each rupee spending.

The government will spend 8 paise on other expenditure.

Also read: Budget 2019: Some relief for tax payers, focus 'gaon, gareeb aur kisan'

...
Tags: union budget 2019, budget 2019, nirmala sitharaman, goods and services tax, tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Business

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, crashing 8.36 per cent, followed by NTPC, M&M, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and TCS, which lost up to 4.81 per cent lower.

Budget 2019: Sensex sheds 395 points; metal, power stocks sink

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 590 each to Rs 34,800 and Rs 34,630 per 10 gram, respectively, according to the All India Sarafa Association. (Representational Image)

Gold prices zoom Rs 590 on custom duty hike

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian had also on Thursday said that cost of capital internationally is low while liquidity is very high there.

Govt to start raising part of its gross borrowings from external markets: FM

The collection from the sector in the last fiscal fell short of Rs 9,416.42 crore at Rs 39,245 crore from the budgeted provision of Rs 48,661.42 crore.

Budget 2019: Govt enhances revenue collection from telecom sector to Rs 50,519 cr



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ananya reveals the quality she inherited from dad Chunky Panday; find out

Chunky Pandey with Ananya Panday.
 

ICC CWC'19: Rohit Sharma one innings away from breaking 3 big records

In his last 6 ODI innings against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has converted his last three half centuries to centuries. (Photo: AFP)
 

Budget 2019: FM draws attention to women of India with 'Naari tu Narayaani'

Hailing the contribution of women in the Indian economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday termed their role in the rural sector a 'sweet story'. (Photo: File)
 

Delhi man pulls emergency chain of train to let mother finish breakfast, held

Manish Arora, a resident of Delhi was travelling in Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express and pulled the emergency chain at Mathura Junction so that his mother could finish breakfast before alighting on the platform. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

Superb iPhone 11 concept much better than upcoming iPhone

Why can't Apple not make this handset instead?
 

California becomes 1st state to ban hairstyle discrimination against black

Democratic Senator Holly Mitchell said as hairstyles are associated with race, they are protected against discrimination in workplace and schools. (Photo: Twitter/@HollyJMitchell)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Economy

Budget 2019: High-end income group people need to pay 3 pc to 7 pc more annually

Direct tax revenue has significantly increased by over 78 per cent from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in the financial year 2013-14 to around Rs 11.37 lakh crore in the financial year 2018-19.

Budget 2019: Cess on petrol, diesel hiked by Re 1 per litre

Sitharaman said surcharges on individuals having taxable income of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore; and Rs 5 crore and more have been raised. (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2019: Govt to soon put in circulation new series coins of up to Rs 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 had unveiled new series of coins of one rupee, two rupees, five rupees, ten rupees and twenty rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired. (Representational Image)

Budget 2019: Govt lower fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for FY20

While presenting interim Budget 2019-20 in February, the government had pegged fiscal deficit target at 3.4 per cent. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Budget 2019-20: Those without PAN can now file returns using Aadhaar

Union Minister also said that faceless and anonymous assessment system for income tax will be rolled out in phases this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham