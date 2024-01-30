BlendJet Launches BlendJet 2 in Indian Market

New Delhi: BlendJet, the global brand in portable blenders, announced its foray into the Indian market. Breaking new ground, the U.S.-based company is introducing its highly coveted BlendJet 2 portable blender to customers across the country. This strategic move signifies a notable achievement, reinforcing BlendJet's position as one of the fastest-growing multinational direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. Leveraging a robust supply chain and targeted consumer engagement in India, BlendJet anticipates a threefold increase in sales volume over the next six months.

Elaborating on the company's expansion into the Indian market, BlendJet CEO & Co-Founder Ryan Pamplin remarked, “From Yoga to Ayurveda, India has consistently prioritized health and wellness. BlendJet's dedication to enhancing daily nutrition and lifestyle choices aligns seamlessly with this philosophy. We take immense pride in extending our presence to India and look forward to contributing to their dynamic D2C landscape. With our entry into the Indian market, we project a revenue surge of nearly $1.5 million.”

He further added that the blender empowers customers to create a variety of items anywhere in the world — from a mountaintop to their kitchen countertop. Compact yet effective, BlendJet 2 simplifies the preparation of smoothies, protein shakes, baby food, frozen lattes, milkshakes, salad dressings, chutneys, soups, and more. Featuring a USB-C port for seamless charging and a popular self-cleaning feature, BlendJet 2 is the ideal choice for those with on-the-go lifestyles.