Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Vinay Gowda Eliminated

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Grand finale is progressing at a brisk pace with contestants going all out to put out their best show.

The finals started off with performances by contestants and Kichcha Sudeep walked wearing his best costume.

We already told you that Varthur Santosh was the first finalist to get Evicted from the house. Now, we hear that Kichcha Sudeep has eliminated another contestant.

And the contestant is none other than Vinay Gowda who faced the axe. Vinay Gowda has been eliminated in the 4th place.

Now, Drone Prathap, Karthik Mahesh and Sangeetha will battle it out for the winner's trophy. Stay tuned for all the updates from Bigg Boss Kannada 10.

You tell us which contestant from the finalists deserves to win the trophy.