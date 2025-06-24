A Taste of Sri Lanka, A bold culinary voyage at Kangan, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Hyderabad: The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace is set to transport guests on a bold, flavour-packed journey with “A Taste of Sri Lanka” a week-long celebration of the island’s soulful cuisine.

Kicking off with an exclusive evening on Wednesday, 23rd June 2025, at the hotel’s award-winning Indian restaurant Kangan, the event will spotlight the culinary mastery of renowned Sri Lankan Chef Chaminda De Silva, who brings with him the rich coastal traditions and vibrant tastes of his homeland for an unforgettable dining experience.

For this special occasion, Kangan steps beyond its Indian roots to embrace the essence of Sri Lankan coastal cuisine. On offer is a thoughtfully curated selection of dishes such as Capsicum and Mushroom Temperat, Beetroot and Potato Dry Curry, Colombo Fish Masala, Meranation, and the irresistibly spiced Sri Lankan Fried Shear.

Each dish is a testament to the country’s rich culinary heritage, steeped in bold flavours and age-old techniques.

Chef Chaminda De Silva has a deep-rooted passion for cooking steeped in legacy and heritage. Born and raised along the southern coast of Sri Lanka, his style is rooted in age-old recipes, native ingredients, and an instinctive balance of flavour and fire. His career has spanned prestigious hotels and resorts across Asia and the Middle East, but his heart has always remained in Sri Lankan cuisine, a love he now brings to Hyderabad.

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace invites guests to indulge in this one-of-a-kind collaboration, a blend of authentic flavour, expert technique, and immersive storytelling through food.

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: Kangan, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Date: 23rd June – 2nd July 2025 Timings:

Dinner: Daily, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Sunday Brunch: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM





