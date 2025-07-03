YSRCP Manipulating Singayya's Widow, Alleges CM Naidu

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday reiterated that YSRCP leaders are 'attempting to manipulate' the widow of C Singayya, who recently allegedly fell under the wheel of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy and died. Naidu's remarks come in the wake of Singayya's widow, Mary, expressing serious suspicion over the death of her husband and alleging that something would have happened in the ambulance.

On June 18, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to call on the family members of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago due to alleged 'harassment by TDP leaders and police'.

While the former CM was on his way to Rentapalla, a YSRCP supporter, Singayya, who came to see Jagan, allegedly fell under the wheels of a vehicle in the convoy at Etukuru Cross in Guntur district and later succumbed to the injuries, which led to the police booking the former CM and others over Singayya's death.

Though police initially said that Singayya did not fall under a vehicle in Reddy's convoy, later, citing additional evidence, they said that he had indeed fallen under Reddy's vehicle, prompting them to book the opposition leader.

"YSRCP leaders are now threatening Singayya's grieving wife to politicise the tragedy, displaying insensitivity and exploiting personal loss for political gain," said Naidu, addressing a press conference in Kuppam.

Naidu further claimed that YSRCP leaders engaging in "rowdyism and reckless politics" have become dangerous for the state. He said that the law will punish the guilty, whoever they are, said Naidu.

Naidu alleged that Singayya was 'discarded like a stray dog' without a shred of humanity, condemning the YSRCP's alleged inaction and its 'dehumanising political culture'.

The chief minister alleged that YSRCP leaders were now 'attempting to manipulate' the grief of Singayya's widow (Lourdu Mary) for political gain, calling it a shameful exploitation of personal tragedy.

He accused the erstwhile YSRCP government of launching personal attacks, spreading lies about his role in YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder, and committing financial fraud amounting to economic terrorism.

Naidu further alleged that YSRCP tampered with official land records, which caused a surge in public grievances. "We are resolving these issues on priority," he said.

He claimed Andhra Pradesh once had one of the country's best land record systems, which was allegedly dismantled under YSRCP rule, eroding trust and administrative efficiency.

"The YSRCP thrives on deception. Their lies are short-lived, but our development is lasting," he said, reaffirming his government's commitment to good governance.

The TDP-led NDA government has allocated nearly Rs 250 crore as subsidy to support mango farmers facing procurement issues due to shifting demand in processing industries, Naidu told reporters.

Naidu assured that discussions with farmers and procurement agencies are underway to resolve supply mismatches and stabilise mango cultivation across key regions like Rayalaseema.

Naidu further clarified that the Polavaram-Banakacharla link project, which aims to channel excess Godavari water to the Rayalaseema region, causes no harm to anyone and dismissed fake news, reaffirming his commitment to cooperation on Godavari river irrigation initiatives.

He emphasised that nearly 2,000 TMC of Godavari water flows unused into the sea yearly. Utilizing just 200 TMC would benefit both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana significantly.

"I have never opposed, nor will I oppose, any irrigation projects being constructed by Telangana over the Godavari river," said Naidu.