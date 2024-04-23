The Assembly and Parliamentary elections would begin soon in Andhra Pradesh. Several MP and MLA candiates submitted their nomination papers and many others are yet to file their papers. Several businessmen, doctors and other professionals showed their assets worth crores, liabilities and police cases against them in their affidavits.









Vijayawada Central YSRC candidate Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao declared his family assets at Rs 22.66 crore. He owns assets worth Rs 6.33 crore while his wife owns properties worth Rs 6.33 crore. While Srinivas has debts of Rs 3.14 crore, his wife has debts of Rs 64.85 lakh. In 2019, he mentioned that two cases were filed against him but this time, he did not mention about any cases.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha YSRC candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) possesses assets worth Rs 77.32 crore. Of them, he owns fixed properties worth Rs 69.29 crore, movables of Rs 8.06 crore. He has debts of Rs 38.69 crore. Of this Nani has debts of Rs 35.04 crore, his wife Pavani has debts of Rs 1.37 crore. Another Rs 2.27 crore debts are in a judicial hassle. He owns a Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Mahindra Thar, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV luxury cars. He also has a criminal case against him.









Vellampalli owns a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 1.55 crore, Kia Carnival worth Rs 39.46 lakh, Mahindra Scorpio of Rs 16.63 lakh, seven lorries, one auto and a van. His wife Sri Vani has 800 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 52 lakh, while Srinivas owns 200 gm gold.











Sattenapalli YSRC candidate Ambati Rambabu assets have increased in the last five years. While he and his wife Vijayalakshmi owned one car each in 2019, now Rambabu alone has three cars. In 2019, he had movable assets worth Rs 1.12 crore, now they have increased to Rs 3.41 crore. The assets of the couple were valued at Rs 6.63 crore in 2019 and now they have increased to Rs 25.07 crore. The minister has debts of Rs 6.82 crore while his wife has liabilities of Rs 4.37 crore. While there are two cases against Rambabu, one of them is related to organising a lucky draw during Sankaranti.









Rajamahendravaram YSRC MLA candidate and MP Bharat Ram's assets are valued at Rs 95.02 crore. In 2019, Bharat Ram declared only the assets owned by him and his wife but now, he mentioned the assets of all his family members under the Hindu United Family.

In 2019, the value of movable assets owned by the couple was put at Rs 3.60 crore, but now, he owns assetsof Rs 7.99 crore while his wife owns Rs 35 lakh properties and Rs 15 lakh under HUF.

Bharat Ram owns a BMW X-7, valued at Rs 1.15 crore, Jaguar valued at Rs 31.93 lakh. In 2019, he had assets worth Rs 42.21 crore but now, he has assetsof Rs 33.69 crore and Rs 52.84 crore under HUF. In total, he declared assets valuing Rs 86.53 crore. Three cases were filed against Bharat since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.





Gudivada YSRC MLA candidate Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and his family owns Rs 16 crore assets, along with Rs 4.92 crore debts and he has another Rs 5.51 crore liabilities in legal dispute. The couple have 2.14 kg gold. Nani owns three lorries, one Fortuner, two Mahindra Scorpios, one Mahindra jeep and an Ambassador car.

Between 2005 and 2018, there were 5 cases filed against him, of which four were struck off in 2023-24. Nani failed to clear Class X exams.









Rajampet YSRC MP candidate and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy has contractos worth thousands of crores. Mithun reddy and his wife Lakshmi Divya own movable assets worth Rs 47.54 crore, immovable assets of Rs 163.70 crore, liabities of Rs 54.44 crore. The couple has stake in PLR Projects and several other companies. PLR is taking up works of 55 contracts worth Rs 11,955 core of which 41 works valued at Rs 6,646 are in Andhra Pradesh. He has no police cases against him.