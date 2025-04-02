Youth Congress leaders stage protest at Uppal stadium demanding HCA president's suspension

Hyderabad: Youth Congress leaders staged a protest at Rajiv Gandhi cricket stadium in Uppal here on Wednesday demanding suspension of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jagan Mohan Rao for selling IPL cricket matches tickets in black. They also burnt the effigy of Rao.

Irate youth congress leaders assembled at the main entrance of the stadium and raised slogans denouncing the attitude of Rao demanding Sunrise Hyderabad (SRH) management to allocate more tickets. They demanded that the State government order a comprehensive probe into the tickets issue involving Rao.

They alleged that Rao was behaving like a benami of BRS MLA T Harish Rao and selling tickets in black and criticized Rao for exerting pressure on SRH management to give more tickets to him.

“It’s nothing but Rao was attempting to ensure that SRH shift to another State and tarnish the image of the Congress government,” the leaders. The police intervened and took the leaders into preventive custody and shifted them to the Uppal stadium.