Manickam Tagore Questions Jagan’s loyalty to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday slammed YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of not having "spine" to question the "RSS government in Delhi" while Andhra farmers are in deep distress due to urea shortage and crashing crop prices. He also asked the YSRC chief whether he would dare to stand against BJP/RSS/TDP in the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9. "Andhra farmers are in deep distress due to urea shortage & crashing crop prices. But @ysjagangaru... you don't even have the spine to question the RSS Govt in Delhi. All you do is point fingers at Babu (Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu)!" Tagore said in a post on X.

Tagore praised Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy from YSRCP for raising his voice against the Union Govt's injustice to farmers."At least @GuruMYSRCP MP had the courage to raise his voice against the Union Govt's injustice to farmers. Why are you silent, Jagan garu? Are you afraid of offending your BJP masters in Delhi?" added the Congress leader.Tagore alleged that both the YSRCP chief and Chandrababu Naidu are hand-in-glove with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Why are you silent, Jagan garu? Are you afraid of offending your BJP masters in Delhi? Truth is simple: Babu is with Modi. You are also with Modi. Both of you are hand-in-glove while Andhra's farmers suffer."Real leadership means standing up to injustice, not hiding behind blame games. If you really care for farmers, show it where it matters - in Delhi. Will you dare to stand against BJP/RSS/TDP in the VP election? Will you even boycott in protest? Or is your loyalty to Modi more important than justice for Andhra farmers?" he said.The election for the Vice President of India will feature a direct contest between Justice Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and the NDA's nominee, C P Radhakrishnan.The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting to take place the same day.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.Recently, Sudershan Reddy stated that the election for Vice President is not a battle but a clash of ideologies, while highlighting that he disagrees with the ideology, not CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate for the position.While talking to ANI, Sudershan Reddy said, "This is not a battle, it is a clash of ideas... The other side was propagating that there is a person here who has been a full member of the RSS all his life, so I disagree with that ideology, not with CP Radhakrishnan."