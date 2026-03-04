Yash’s Toxic Movie Postponed Amid Middle East Tensions

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The filmmakers have surprised fans and audiences by announcing a postponement, changing the movie's release date at the last minute.

​According to the official announcement, the film is now set to release worldwide on June 4, 2026. Sharing the update, the makers wrote:



​"Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labor, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."













​Toxic now has a new release date. "In the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. Our film will now hit the cinemas on 4th June 2026."





The film stars Yash in the lead role, along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It is written by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie has been shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.