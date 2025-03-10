X witnesses global outage thrice in a day

Hyderabad: Social media platform X experienced three global outages on Monday, forcing several users across the world to report the platform crashes over other social media platforms.

Online outage detecting platforms reported that nearly 15,000 users from India, 40,000 in the United States, 30,000 in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia reported downtime of the platform.

The first outage began on X around 3 pm (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, and users who tried using the app or the website at the time, were greeted with "Something went wrong, try reloading” message.

The outage lasted for nearly an hour and a half, during which many users turned to X’s alternatives like Threads and Bluesky for updates.

Services resumed approximately 90 minutes later at 4.30 pm IST. According to downdetector.in, a minor outage occurred at 6.13 pm and lasted for a half an hour till 6.48 pm. After 10 minutes at 6.58 pm, another outage was reported and it lasted until 8.28 pm. At 8.30 pm, the platform experienced another global outage that continued beyond 11 pm.

Posts with hashtags like #TwitterDown and #XDown trended on other platforms, with users discussing the disruption and shared information. The micro-blogging site is still down, and X has not given any official response to the outage yet.