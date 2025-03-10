X globally down thrice on Monday

Hyderabad: The social media platform X is facing global outage multiple times on Monday. Several X users reported the platform being inaccessible three times today.

Online platforms reported that nearly 10,000 users from India, 25,000 in the United States and 20,000 in the United Kingdom reported downtime of the platform.

According to Downdetector, the platform faced disruption for the first time around 3.30 pm IST, a second time around 7.00 pm IST and for a third time at 8.44 pm, putting the users across different regions to trouble.

During the platform’s outage, users who tried using the app or the website were greeted with "Something went wrong, try reloading” message.

The first outage lasted for nearly an hour and a half. During the outage, many users turned to X’s alternative social media platforms like Threads and Bluesky to get clarity and seek updates.

The repeated outages left users frustrated, as there has been no official word from the company about the cause of the interruption.

Posts with hashtags like #TwitterDown and #XDown trended on these platforms as users discussed the disruption and shared information.