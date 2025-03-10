X globally down for hour and half

Hyderabad: The social media platform X experienced a global outage on Monday. Several X users reported the platform being inaccessible. Online platforms reported that nearly 10,000 users from India, 25,000 in the United States and 20,000 in the United Kingdom reported downtime of the platform

The platform’s outage began around 3 pm IST, and users who tried using the app or the website at the time were greeted with "Something went wrong, try reloading” message.

The outage lasted for nearly an hour and a half. During the outage, many users turned to X’s alternative social media platforms like Threads and Bluesky to get clarity and seek updates.

Posts with hashtags like #TwitterDown and #XDown trended on these platforms as users discussed the disruption and shared information.

Services resumed approximately 90 minutes, later at 4.30 pm. X has not given any official response to the outage yet.