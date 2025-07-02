Zohran Mamdani Confirmed As Democratic Candidate For New York Mayor

New York: Rising star of the American left Zohran Mamdani is now officially the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, according to official primary election results released Tuesday.

The 33-year-old self-declared democratic socialist defeated his nearest rival by a strong margin, winning 56 percent to former New York governor Andrew Cuomo's 44 percent in the third round of vote counting.

With neither candidate winning a majority in the June 25 primary, election officials eliminated lower-ranking candidates and recounted under the ranked-choice voting process.

But after Mamdani earned 43 percent outright, Cuomo -- aiming for a comeback after a sex scandal -- did not wait for the full results and conceded defeat the night of the vote, a stunning outcome for Democrats.

Staunchly pro-Israel Cuomo led in polls for most of the race, with massive name recognition and support from powerful centrist figures including former president Bill Clinton.

"Democrats spoke in a clear voice, delivering a mandate for an affordable city, a politics of the future, and a leader unafraid to fight back against rising authoritarianism," Mamdani said Tuesday.

Born in Uganda to South Asian parents, New York state assemblyman Mamdani would be the first Muslim mayor of the heavily Democratic city if he wins the general election in November.

Polling currently shows him ahead of current Mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa for the November vote.

Adams was elected in 2021 as a Democrat but is running as an independent. Mamdani and others have accused the mayor of allowing the Trump administration to conduct immigration raids in exchange for burying federal corruption charges against Adams.

Cuomo is still weighing a possible run as an independent.

'We shattered everyone's expectations'

The contest has catapulted Mamdani from an unknown to the national stage, with Democrats debating if he is too far-left -- his proposals include freezing rent for many New Yorkers, higher taxes on millionaires and corporations, free bus service, and universal childcare -- or just what is needed to beat back President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda.

Asked by NBC Sunday if he is a communist, Mamdani responded in the negative. He also said "I don't think that we should have billionaires," but added he wants "to work with everyone."

Trump has led the Republican criticism of the man who has upended Democratic politics.

"Frankly, I've heard he's a total nut job," Trump said Tuesday.

Mamdani -- a hyper-adept social media user whose campaign clips showcased his accessibility and drew millions of views -- posted a video Tuesday explaining how he "shocked the establishment and redrew the political map with a campaign relentlessly focused on the needs of working people."

He noted Trump drew surprisingly strong support in New York City in the 2024 election, and explained how campaigning relentlessly in neighborhoods with minority, working class and immigrant populations, he was able to bring disaffected voters back to the Democratic fold.

"We can win back voters many have written off if we give them something to vote for, not just tell them what to be against," Mamdani said.

"We shattered everyone's expectations -- including our own."