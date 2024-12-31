Chinese Zodiac signs that are lucky in 2025

The second new moon following the winter solstice marks a significant day for the Chinese people, as they observe 'New Year,' also known as the 'Spring Festival.'

Going by the lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year changes each year but usually falls between January 21 to February 20 of the Gregorian calendar.

In 2025, Chinese New Year will commence on January 29 and the festivities will continue for 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Chinese New Year is associated with a Chinese zodiac, which has 12 animals. According to Chinese culture and mythology, one animal is assigned to each year along with one of the five elements (Wood, fire, earth, metal and water).

This year's Chinese New Year is named as "Year of the Wood Snake."

The assignment of animal rotates in a fixed order and are paired with the elements, creating a 60 year cycle. The last time a Chinese year was named the "Year of the Wood Snake" was in 1965.

Snake, being the sixth animal in the zodiac represents intuition, strategy and elegance. And its association with the element, 'Wood', signifies adaptability and creativity.

How this year works for people born on different signs:

Just like the western and Indian zodiac signs (Aries, Leo and others) the Chinese also have signs that are believed to influence the destiny of people born in those years. But the catch in the Chinese system is they are based on years unlike months.

Snake: People with this sign would be most lucky in the year as it will be a "self year." People might see growth in professional and personal life.

Rooster: The year of the snake aligns well with the Rooster sign people, they might see growth in career and a progress in personal relationships.

Ox: The year of Snake would bring good for the people with Ox sign. Specifically to those who work in creative fields.

Dragon and Monkey: People born with these signs are also compatible with the Snake year and might find some luck.

Pig: Caution for the people born with this sign as their traits don't match with the snake year and might find challenges in financial and emotional matters.

Tiger: Tiger's fierce approach might clash with the Snake's perseverance. People born with this sign have to tread carefully as they might face challenges.