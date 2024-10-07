World's smallest Rubik's Cube Unveiled; You Will Be Shocked To Know its Price

A Japanese toymaker MegaHouse has designed the world's smallest Rubik's cube, so tiny that it can fit under a fingernail. The cube is fully functional but people might need a pair of tweezers to solve it.

The miniature Rubik's cube has already garnered a lot of attention. It has also gained official recognition from the Guinness World Records as it was declared the smallest rotating puzzle cube ever created in August.

The cube is made from aluminum and weighs just 0.3 grams. Each of the nine squares on its six sides measures just 1.6 millimeters (around 0.06 inches).

The cube costs Rs 4,39 lakhs (777,777 yen). It was made available for pre-order on the manufacturer's website, MegaHouse on Thursday with shipping expected by April next year.

Each order comes with a stand, certifying it as the "World's record smallest Rubik's Cube."

MegaHouse told CNN that the company began developing the concept four years ago and started production in 2022.

Kiyokazu Saito, president of Iriso Precision, the company brought in for the precision cutting, in a promotional video on the toymaker’s website said, "The 5-millimeter Rubik’s Cube is the result of the trinity of machines, cutting tools, and players’ passion."

The launch of this Rubik's Cube concurred with the 50th anniversary of the original. This cube is even 1000th times smaller than its original one.

The mini version of this cube serves as a playful tribute to the puzzle's lasting legacy, demonstrating even in its tiniest form, the puzzle continues to fascinate puzzle enthusiasts around the world.