World's Longest Treasure Hunt Ends After 31 Years

The world's longest treasure hunt has come to an end after the buried statue of the Golden Owl was unearthed after 31 years.



The organiser Michel Becker posted a message on the treasure hunt's official site which read, "We confirm that the Golden Owl countermark was unearthed last night, simultaneously with a solution uploaded to the online verification system.""It is therefore useless to go digging on the location you assume to be the cache," he added.The identity of the winner as well as the location of the Golden Owl, where it was buried, is yet to be announced.Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the search, reported BBC.Michel Becker took over the operation after the passing away of its creator Max Valentin. Valentin has set out 11 complicated puzzles in the first book. These clues are supposed to lead to a point in France, where a bronze replica of the actual Golden Owl will be found under the ground and whoever finds it will be given the original Golden Owl.As per reports, the value of the Golden Owl is estimated to be $150,000.After the news of the discovery, the treasure-hunters erupted in joy and came out on the treasure hunt's Discord forum.“Finally – liberated!” said a user."I didn’t think I’d live to see the day," said another user. "It’s like Covid. So good when it’s over."A third user commented, “Curiously, I’m relieved. I’m desperate to know the solutions now to see if I was on the right path.”