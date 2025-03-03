Couple Who Held World’s Longest Kiss Record Breaks Up After 10 Years

However, in a surprising turn of events, the couple has now announced their separation, leaving many fans saddened by the news. The couple did not provide specific reasons for their split, but expressed that they had grown apart over time. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must share this personal change," Ekkachai stated in a brief statement, emphasizing that their time together had been filled with fond memories, but it was time for both to move forward in different directions.

Their story had inspired many, and their world record remains one of the most remarkable displays of affection ever recorded. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the couple has expressed mutual respect for each other and pledged to continue co-parenting their children amicably. As the world moves on from their record-breaking kiss, fans are left with a bittersweet memory of a love that once captured the imagination of millions.