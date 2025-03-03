 Top
Home » World

Couple Who Held World’s Longest Kiss Record Breaks Up After 10 Years

World
DC Correspondent
3 March 2025 11:00 AM IST

Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana, from Thailand, who set the Guinness World Record in 2013, announce their separation after a decade

Couple Who Held World’s Longest Kiss Record Breaks Up After 10 Years
x
Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana who set the world record for the longest kiss in 2013, have sadly announced their separation after nearly a decade together.

Ekkachai Tiranarat and his wife Laksana, from Thailand, have shocked the world by revealing they are no longer together. The couple, once celebrated for setting the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss in 2013, have parted ways after nearly a decade. The couple had previously captured global attention by locking lips for a staggering 58 hours and 35 minutes, breaking the previous record for the longest kiss.

Their record-breaking achievement was an extraordinary feat that required not just endurance but dedication, as they stood, kissed, and did not sleep throughout the entire challenge. Their success catapulted them into the media spotlight, and the duo became an iconic symbol of love and commitment.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the couple has now announced their separation, leaving many fans saddened by the news. The couple did not provide specific reasons for their split, but expressed that they had grown apart over time. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must share this personal change," Ekkachai stated in a brief statement, emphasizing that their time together had been filled with fond memories, but it was time for both to move forward in different directions.

Their story had inspired many, and their world record remains one of the most remarkable displays of affection ever recorded. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the couple has expressed mutual respect for each other and pledged to continue co-parenting their children amicably. As the world moves on from their record-breaking kiss, fans are left with a bittersweet memory of a love that once captured the imagination of millions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
thailand world record guinness record separation 
Thailand 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X