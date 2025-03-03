Couple Who Held World’s Longest Kiss Record Breaks Up After 10 Years
Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana, from Thailand, who set the Guinness World Record in 2013, announce their separation after a decade
Ekkachai Tiranarat and his wife Laksana, from Thailand, have shocked the world by revealing they are no longer together. The couple, once celebrated for setting the Guinness World Record for the longest kiss in 2013, have parted ways after nearly a decade. The couple had previously captured global attention by locking lips for a staggering 58 hours and 35 minutes, breaking the previous record for the longest kiss.
Their record-breaking achievement was an extraordinary feat that required not just endurance but dedication, as they stood, kissed, and did not sleep throughout the entire challenge. Their success catapulted them into the media spotlight, and the duo became an iconic symbol of love and commitment.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
