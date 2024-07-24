Woman orders Air fryer on Amazon; receives lizard in package

A Colombian woman claimed that her Amazon order for an air fryer came with a surprising companion -- a lizard.

The woman, Sofia Serrano taking her ordeal to 'X' (formerly Twitter) wrote in Spanish, which translates to, "We ordered an air fryer through Amazon and it arrived with a companion 🙄 I don't know if it was Amazon's fault or the carrier's fault... good morning!"

The 'X' user also shared an image of the lizard in the package and it was identified as a 'Spanish Rock Lizard'.



Her post quickly went viral with over 4 million impressions and 1.6 thousand comments. A user commented, "I'll die if this happens to me. On the other hand, what a pity for the little animal, it must be all scared, hungry and thirsty 😔 as would be the abuse on that trip."

There is also a second part for the tweet, said Sofia, and asked everyone to stay tuned. "Second part of Yepeta… coming soon! And if he doesn't like it, buy a dog," she wrote on 'X'.

However, Amazon has not yet clarified on the viral post.