Woman, Her Kid Hid in US Mall During Firing

Hyderabad: Among those stranded at a shooting incident at a crowded shopping mall in California’s San Jose were a Telugu woman and her four-year-old son. Three persons were injured in the firing for which a suspect has been arrested.

Her video from the incident showed her and her child terrified of the near-death experience.

The woman, Tirupati-based Chandana Roy, was at Westfield Valley Fair mall, shopping at Macy’s, a clothing store in the mall, when she heard multiple gunshots from 10 feet away.

Roy rushed into the clothing store and hid with her son inside a dressing room. From there, she sent photos and videos to her family, speaking in a distressed and trembling voice. In her messages, she said she believed she would die there, and also expressed fear for her child, saying that she had hidden him but if something happened to her, he would cry.

The mother and son remained silent inside the small space, as chaos unfolded outside. San Jose Police said that the shooting is an isolated incident, and is not an active shooter incident. “In total, 3 victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries that have been determined to be non life-threatening”, San Jose police said on X.

Authorities also said that reports of bullet casings and a trail of blood were seen extending from Macy’s store, where Chandana and her child were hiding. Officials secured the area and ensured the safety of those inside. Chandana later updated her social media post saying she and her child had reached home safely.