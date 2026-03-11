Woman Arrested in Rihanna's Los Angeles Home Shooting Case

The woman involved in the shooting at singer Rihanna’s home has been identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz and has been held accountable for the incident. On March 10, she was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. If found guilty, Ortiz could face life in prison.

In a press release, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said that no one was injured in the shooting, but stressed that such reckless violence will not be tolerated. He added that individuals who commit such acts should expect prison as the consequence.

The district attorney also confirmed that the home belongs to Rihanna. At the time of the incident, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, and their three children were reportedly inside the house. Rihanna’s mother and two employees were also present.

Authorities said that after firing multiple shots at Rihanna’s residence, Ortiz allegedly also fired at a neighboring home next to the property. Two individuals in that home were present, and the incident led to additional criminal charges against her.

According to police reports, Ortiz parked her car outside Rihanna’s residence and fired several shots before fleeing the scene. She was later arrested in Sherman Oaks. Bail has been set by the Los Angeles County jail at more than $10 million.

Further details about Ortiz indicate that, according to Florida state health records, she has been a licensed speech pathologist since 2024. She is reportedly a Florida resident with a prior history of arrests. However, it remains unclear whether Ortiz has any personal connection to Rihanna.