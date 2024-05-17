Why are elite New Yorkers investing millions on Panic rooms?

New York: Like seen in the popular Hollywood movie series, The Purge, the elite class in New York are investing quite handsomely on 'panic rooms' at their houses.

Panic rooms are the safe rooms or strong rooms, which provide a safe haven to people when they face any dangers from outsiders like an intrusion, terror attack etc. These rooms are equipped with strong, heavy walls and doors making it harder for the attacker to get in. Panic rooms will also have supplies including smart devices that help to reach out for help, CCTV monitors, food and other essentials.

According to reports, New York's elite class are investing anywhere between 1 million USD to 1 and half million USD on a single safe room at their houses.

The trend of investing in Panic rooms is clearly visible as builders across the city have acknowledged it.

What is making them spend so much on these safe rooms?

As per media reports, the new trend is attributed to fears of rising crimes and immigration worries.

Consumed by fear after watching videos on social media including the clips of violent anti-police protests following the death of George Floyd, many atrocities and crimes that took place recently in the city and other parts, New Yorkers are taking this expensive measure.

While the extremely rich population are spending money on yachts and private planes, the elite people are investing in panic rooms, hidden doors, electric door-knobs and bulletproof doors/windows apart from the advanced security systems with facial and fingerprint scanners.

The bulletproof windows and doors can stop AK 47 bullets, a report claimed.