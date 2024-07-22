Who's your pick? Modi, Biden, Trump walk the ramp in Elon Musk's AI-fashion show video

Hyderabad: Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday shared a video of an AI-fashion show that featured world leaders including India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Posting the video on 'X', he captioned "High time for an AI fashion show".

87-year-old Pope Francis, whose AI-avatar opened the fashion show, was seen in a white puffer jacket. While Russia President Vladimir Putin's avatar donned a red off-shoulder Louis Vuitton attire.

US President Joe Biden's AI-model was also seen in a Louis Vuitton suit but he was in a wheelchair. The video featured Musk himself whose avatar gets a futuristic suit with 'Tesla' symbol on it. US former president Trump, North Korean leader Kim-Jong-Un, Hillary Clinton, Apple CEO - Tim Cook, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, King Charles, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, US former president Obama, India PM Modi, US vice president Kamala Harris, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates were featured in the video.

Prime Minister Modi's avatar was seen donning a vibrant full kurta like attire

The video quickly captured the attention of netizens and soon reached 65.7 million views (as last checked).

In the 1 minute 23 second video, Barack Obama's avatar had the highest screen -time with various attires including the get-ups of basket ball player and a warrior, while the avatars of Trudeau, Trump, Kamala Harris, Musk and PM Modi received much attention.

The video also mocks the recent Microsoft outage -- at the end of the video Microsoft founder Bill Gates' avatar was seen in a suit with a board in his hands that says "Runway of power," but it quickly transforms into a blue screen of death.

Watch: