Who will be next Hamas Chief? Here's list of potential contenders

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader behind the October 2023 attack on Israel who had managed to avoid capture for over a year, was killed by Israeli forces yesterday in southern Gaza.

Sinwar, 61, had spent 20 years in Israeli prisons before returning to Gaza, where he rose to become the group's top leader.

Being one of the main planners of the October 7 attack on Israel, Sinwar was Israel's main target. The attack killed more than 1,200 Israelis and led to the capture of over 250 hostages.

A 400,000-dollar bounty was placed by Israel for information leading to his capture or death. In spite of numerous Israeli airstrikes aimed at Hamas leaders, Sinwar evaded the capture for months, hiding in the extensive network of tunnels beneath Gaza.



The death of Sinwar has led to a power vacuum in Hamas, which raises many questions regarding the next potential leader of the militant group, given the critical condition in the Gaza Strip due to war.

But who'll be the next potential leader of Hamas?

Here is a list of next Possible contenders for the leadership of Hamas:







Mohammed Sinwar



One of the leading contenders is Mohammad Sinwar, who is Yahya Sinwar's Younger brother. He is one of the senior commanders of the Hamas's military wing.

Reports suggest that Mohammed shares his brother's hardline stance, which raised concerns among U.S. officials that his leadership could further complicate peace negotiations.

Despite maintaining a low profile, Mohammed has played a pivotal role in Hamas's military operations and has survived several assassination attempts by Israel.





Mahmoud al-Zahar

Mahmoud al-Zahar is one of the contenders that can succeed Sinwar as he is one of the founding members of the group. Al-Zahar is known for his rigid stance, he was involved in shaping the ideological framework of the group that focuses on the militant resistance against Israel and Islamist governance in Gaza.

Al-Zahar also played a pivotal role in the group's rise in power after the 2006 Palestinian legislative election and served as its first foreign minister.

In spite of pulling through multiple assassination attempts by Israel, in 1992 and 2003, Al-Zahar remains a key figure in Hamas political structure.





Mousa Abu Marzouk



Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior figure in Hamas's political bureau, can be another potential candidate. He has played a key role in founding Hamas after splitting from the Palestinian Muslim Brotherhood in the late 1980s.

Abu Marzouk has previously led Hamas’s political bureau and has been deeply involved in its organizational and financial activities, including supporting militant efforts.

Although he has spent much of his time in exile, his experience and connection to Hamas's core ideology make him a strong candidate for political leadership.





Mohammad Deif:

Khalil al-Hayya, one of the key members of Hamas's political bureau, currently based in Qatar, has been instrumental in cease-fire negotiations during past conflicts.

Al-Hayya's role in the 2014 cease-fire talks with Israel demonstrated his capability in high-level negotiations, which will potentially provide a more diplomatic avenue for Hamas.

He survived an Israeli airstrike in 2007 that killed his family members. His political savvy, along with his connections to international mediators, particularly in Doha, makes him a figure with whom both Israel and Hamas could engage in cease-fire discussions.





Khaled Mashal

Khaled Mashal, 68, who led Hamas from 2006 to 2017, remains a respected figure within the organization although he has lost favor with some key factions.

During his tenure, Mashal oversaw significant military and political developments for Hamas. Now based in Qatar, Mashal may still retain some influence within the group.





Hussam Badran:

Hussam Badran, 58, is another potential successor for the group. Although he is as seen less likely, being an important spokesperson for Hamas, Badran is one of the few public figures still alive.