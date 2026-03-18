Who Was Gholamreza Soleimani, Basij Chief Killed in Israeli Strike

Iran’s Basij force commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, was killed in a targeted Israeli airstrike in central Tehran overnight on March 16–17. The Israel Defense Forces said the strike hit a recently established Basij camp, set up after earlier attacks damaged official headquarters. Several senior officials, including his deputy commander, were also killed in the strike.

The development comes amid escalating conflict in the region following large-scale attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran. Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed Soleimani’s death, describing it as part of ongoing aggression against the country.

Soleimani, a Brigadier General in the IRGC, had been leading the Basij paramilitary force since 2019 after being appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The Basij, formed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, functions as a large volunteer militia responsible for internal security, enforcement of state policies, and mobilization during crises.

During his tenure, the force played a key role in suppressing major protests, including the 2009 Green Movement, the 2019 economic unrest, and demonstrations following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022. Critics and Western governments have frequently accused the Basij and its leadership of human rights violations and violent crackdowns on civilians.

Soleimani is among several high-profile Iranian officials killed in recent strikes, signaling a significant blow to Iran’s internal security structure. The IRGC has vowed retaliation, warning that such attacks would intensify resistance. The situation remains volatile, with continued missile exchanges and rising tensions across the Middle East.

The article is written by Aditya Kumar Singh, an intern from Loyola Academy