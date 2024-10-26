WHO reports 3 health workers injured, dozens detained at Gaza hospital

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has re-established contact with staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, reporting that three health workers were injured, 44 detained, and four ambulances damaged. The hospital, Gaza’s last functioning one in the north, remains under siege, informed WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The situation escalated after Gaza’s health ministry alleged that Israeli forces raided the hospital in Jabalia camp, resulting in the deaths of two children and the detention of hundreds of staff, patients, and displaced individuals. The Israeli military acknowledged operations near the hospital but denied involvement in active strikes or live fire within the facility’s vicinity.

WHO stated that it temporarily lost contact with Kamal Adwan staff on Friday but regained communication later that evening. Earlier this week, WHO and partner agencies transferred 23 critical patients and 26 caregivers from Kamal Adwan to Al-Shifa Hospital and delivered essential supplies.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital is overwhelmed with approximately 200 patients and hundreds seeking refuge,” Tedros stated, noting around 600 people, including patients and healthcare workers, are sheltering there. He urged for the protection of hospitals, healthcare staff, and patients, calling for an immediate ceasefire.







