Where is Biden: Internet abuzz over US President's absence

US President Joe Biden's absence from public appearances has become the talk of the town with netizens flooding the internet with bizarre theories over his missing.

Biden had recently stepped down from the race to presidency, "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," the POTUS said in a statement.

After his shocking decision to not enter the presidential fray, he endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat candidate, "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump," Biden said.

Meanwhile, his absence from the public eye after the decision has sparked the emergence of various theories online. It quickly became the topic of discussion on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) with #WhereisJoe hitting the trending searches.

Many handles on the platform claimed that Joe Biden is under hospice care and is unlikely to survive the night.