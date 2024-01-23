Roman Reigns, Randy Orton in Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Hyderabad: It’s time for the first WWE Premium Live Event of the year and the excitement levels are off the roof as WWE Royal Rumble takes the spotlight on Sunday, 28th January. Witness the LIVE action straight from the Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, 5:30 AM IST onwards, only on the Sony Sports Network.

The metronome of this pay-per-view event, the men’s Royal Rumble match will be highlighted by bonafide WWE Superstars such as, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, ‘Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre along with 25 other superstars. The spotlight will be on the returning superstar, ‘The Best in the World’ CM Punk, who will compete in a WWE ring for the first time in a decade. Meanwhile, in the women's division, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are eyeing to become the first two-time Women’s Royal Rumble winner. They will, however, face stern opposition from the likes of Bayley and Nia Jax, who are also touted as favourites for the win.

Before the dust settles in the ring, the biggest prize in sports entertainment will take center stage. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will witness a Fatal Four-way showdown featuring 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, 'The Viper' Randy Orton, 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles, and the formidable LA Knight—all pushing their boundaries to finish on top. On the other hand, Logan Paul and Kevin Owens will clash heads in a desperate attempt to grab hold of the WWE United States Championship.

So, keep your fingers crossed as WWE Royal Rumble 2024 hits the ring on 28th January, LIVE only on Sony Sports Network.

The action does not end there, as former WWE champion will return to Indian television as he gears up to join as a special guest on Extraaa Dhamaal Royal Rumble LIVE and immediately after the PLE! Extraaa Dhamaal will also include the WWE Press Conference live from St. Petersburg, Florida.



Which TV channel will telecast WWE Royal Rumble 2024 in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD on Sunday, 28th January, from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Former WWE champion Big E will be a guest on Extraaa Dhamaal Royal Rumble which airs live on Sony Sports Ten 1 in SD & HD

Where can I stream WWE Royal Rumble 2024 online in India?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.

Extraaa Dhamaal Royal Rumble with Big E will also stream live on SonyLIV.