US-Iran War: What Is Friendly Fire? A Hidden Hazard in Modern Warfare

Wars have always carried the grim reality of casualties, often from both sides of the battlefield. Yet, not all losses are inflicted by the enemy. A significant number of soldiers have tragically fallen victim to friendly fire incidents where troops are mistakenly attacked by their own forces.



From the Gulf War in 1991 to ongoing conflicts involving the U.S. and Israel in Iran, friendly fire has claimed lives and destroyed valuable equipment. The phenomenon is not limited to America; nations engaged in the Ukraine war have also reported devastating losses caused by miscommunication and human error within their own ranks.

While the term "friendly fire" has become familiar through first-person shooter video games and action films, its real-world consequences are far from trivial. In military operations, such mistakes can lead to severe injuries or even the death of soldiers, underscoring the deadly seriousness of these incidents.

A recent episode has reignited concerns about friendly fire. Videos circulating on social media appear to show American pilots interacting with civilians in Kuwait. Reports suggest that three U.S. F-15E fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti Air Force F/A-18 Hornets. Analysts believe confusion and human error may have played a role, especially given Kuwait’s support for American forces since the escalation of tensions with Iran.