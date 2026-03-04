 Top
LIVE: War Widens; Trump Backs Iranian Insider for Leadership

World
4 March 2026 6:30 AM IST

The spiraling nature of the war has raised questions about when and how it would end, and the Trump administration has given various objectives

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the city of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks ( HAZEM BADER / AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump said “someone from within” Iran’s government might be best suited to take power once the U.S.-Israeli war on the country ends.

His remarks came four days into a war that has killed hundreds, nearly all of them in Iran , as well as many of the country’s top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .
Although Tehran has kept up its retaliatory missile and drone strikes against Israel and across the Gulf — disrupting travel and driving up oil prices — the pace of Iranian attacks appears to be slowing. However the conflict has also spread to Lebanon, where Iran-backed Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel, prompting Israeli strikes in Beirut and additional troop deployments to southern Lebanon.
The spiraling nature of the war has raised questions about when and how it would end, and the Trump administration has given various objectives.


Live Updates

2026-03-04 01:00:49
  • 4 March 2026 6:34 AM IST



    Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.


  • 4 March 2026 6:33 AM IST

    Senior US administration officials have claimed that after three rounds of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme collapsed, Washington concluded that Tehran was “never serious about giving up its enrichment ambitions,” and launched Operation Epic Fury within days of the final meeting.


  • 4 March 2026 6:32 AM IST

    Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would take "immediate steps to safeguard maritime trade" in the Gulf region, including offering political risk insurance and potentially deploying naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz.


