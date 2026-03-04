LIVE: War Widens; Trump Backs Iranian Insider for Leadership
The spiraling nature of the war has raised questions about when and how it would end, and the Trump administration has given various objectives
U.S. President Donald Trump said “someone from within” Iran’s government might be best suited to take power once the U.S.-Israeli war on the country ends.
Live Updates
- 4 March 2026 6:34 AM IST
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.
- 4 March 2026 6:33 AM IST
Senior US administration officials have claimed that after three rounds of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme collapsed, Washington concluded that Tehran was “never serious about giving up its enrichment ambitions,” and launched Operation Epic Fury within days of the final meeting.
- 4 March 2026 6:32 AM IST
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies, President Donald Trump announced that the United States would take "immediate steps to safeguard maritime trade" in the Gulf region, including offering political risk insurance and potentially deploying naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz.