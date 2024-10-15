Welspun Living Opens New Fully-automated $12.5 Million Pillow Factory in Ohio

Welspun Living Ltd., a leading global manufacturer and distributor of home textiles, has opened a new pillow factory in Columbus-suburb Grove City, Ohio. The factory will employ 70 people, and it will have an initial production capacity of 13.5 million pillows annually, including their uniquely patented GX ™ Pillow. The factory marks a major investment from the company in its U.S. manufacturing operations as part of a plan to produce 35 million pillows per year in the U.S. in response to rising consumer demand for better sleep.





“The United States is our largest market, and we’re always looking for ways to better serve our U.S. customers,” said Dipali Goenka, CEO & MD of Welspun Living. “Our new pillow manufacturing factory in Ohio is part of a broader strategy to grow our international presence and to better meet the needs of our growing customer base in the U.S., who are increasingly investing in their homes, including on products that promote better, more restful sleep.”



The Ohio factory will produce both sleep and decorative pillows, enhancing consumer choices and offering innovative sleep solutions. With the factory now operational, Welspun Living aims to strengthen relationships with retail and hospitality partners by providing high-quality, locally manufactured products. The facility will feature state-of-the-art automation and will uphold Welspun’s commitment to ESG principles, ensuring sustainable production processes.

“This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to supporting our retail and hospitality partners while creating significant job opportunities in the community,” said Keyur Parekh, Welspun CEO Global Business & Director. “We look forward to enhancing our presence in the U.S. market and providing our customers with innovative and quality products.”



Welspun Living will be hosting an opening ceremony for the factory on Friday, October 4, at 3901 Gantz Rd in Grove City, Ohio. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. EDT and will feature special guests and speakers including U.S. representative Mike Carey (OH 15th District), Darren Srebnick, Director at U.S. Commercial Service - Columbus Consul General Somnath Ghosh amongst others.

Welspun Living has been a global leader in home textiles for more than three decades, placing a constant focus on innovation, branding, and sustainability. The company has a wide variety of home textile brands and a product portfolio in bed, bath and flooring solutions. The company holds more than 30 patents that ensure both the quality and sustainable nature of the company’s products, as well as technology that monitors the entire supply chain for inefficiencies and to utilize resources.