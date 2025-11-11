We Have Fantastic Relationship With PM Modi: President Trump

New York/Washington: The US has a "fantastic" relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump said, as he underlined that India is an "important" economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We have a fantastic relationship with the Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi, and Sergio (Gor) has only enhanced that because he's become already friendly with the Prime Minister," Trump said in remarks during Gor's swearing-in ceremony as US Ambassador to India in the Oval Office Monday. "Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘let's get to know this man', and they like what they see," Trump said.

US Vice President J D Vance administered the oath of office to Gor at a special ceremony in the Oval Office. Trump presided over the ceremony that was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Attorney General Pam Bondi, United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro as well as Senator Lindsey Graham and widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, among other officials and lawmakers.

Trump said that Gor is going to have “great success" in India, as he described the bilateral relationship between India and the US as “very important.”

Trump said India has the fastest-growing middle class and is an “important economic and strategic security partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It's an amazing country, actually, 1.5 billion people. China has 1.4 billion. Those are two big countries. As Ambassador, Sergio will work to fortify our country's bond, promote investments in key US industries and technologies, increase American energy exports and expand our security cooperation,” Trump said.

The US Senate had in October confirmed Gor to serve as the United States' next ambassador to India. In August, Trump had promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Trump said that in his role as Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Gor will be a “key emissary to a very important group of nations at the crossroads between East and West.”

Trump noted that last week, he was “honoured" to host leaders of the five central Asian countries in the White House.

Trump had hosted the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at the White House.

“We had an amazing meeting the other night at the White House, and I'm confident that Sergio will do an outstanding job and make our country and all of his friends very proud. But I'm very proud of Sergio. I've known him for a long time, and he's a great guy, and most people love him,” Trump said. “Some people don't like him so much. I'll be honest with you, Sergio,” Trump said amid laughter from the attendees.

"Some people, when they don't like Sergio, they don't like him, but when they like him, they like him more than anybody. But most of them really are the like category. And I just want to say that I think he's going to be an outstanding representative for the United States of America. And it's a big deal. Being the Ambassador to India is a big deal. So Sergio, congratulations. I know you're going to do a fantastic job,” Trump said.

Gor had met Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi last month. Modi had said in a post on X that he was “glad" to receive Gor and expressed confidence that “his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

Gor, who had presented PM Modi with a framed photograph of the joint press conference by him and Trump in the White House in February, had said in a post on X, “An honour to be with PM @narendramodi this evening. Our relationship with India will only strengthen over the months ahead.”

Trump had signed the photograph with the message “Mr Prime Minister, you are great.”

Jaishankar had said in a post on X that he was “pleased” to meet Gor. “Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility.”

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.